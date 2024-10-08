ADB pledges financial support for tourism, energy, and small-scale industries in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on October 8, 2024 - 9:23 am

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has expressed its willingness to provide financial assistance for the development of tourism, energy, and small-scale industries in Sri Lanka.

This commitment was conveyed during a meeting held yesterday morning (October 7) between Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Takafumi Kadono, the ADB’s Country Director for Sri Lanka, at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Takafumi Kadono emphasized that all agreements currently in place between the ADB and Sri Lanka to support the country’s economic development would continue to be implemented.

The ADB also expressed its readiness to provide financial aid to enhance tourism facilities, further boosting Sri Lanka’s economy.

Accordingly, the ADB has decided to provide financial support to develop tourism infrastructure. In response to a request from President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to focus on developing the tourism industry in the Northern region, Takafumi Kadono agreed to extend the necessary support.

Furthermore, the ADB reiterated its commitment to providing financial aid for the development of energy, small-scale enterprises, and the financial sector.