Police reveal details of schoolgirl’s tragic jump from Lotus Tower

Posted by Editor on October 8, 2024 - 8:35 am

The police have revealed details about a schoolgirl who took her own life by jumping from the 29th floor to the 3rd floor of the Lotus Tower in Colombo, within the Maradana Police Division, yesterday evening (October 7).

The deceased was a 16-year-old resident of Kollupitiya, according to the police.

Investigations revealed that the schoolgirl, a Grade 11 student at an international school in Colombo, had gone to the Lotus Tower after school and jumped from the 29th floor.

Additionally, police stated that she was a friend of a boy and girl who had previously died by suicide a few months ago at an apartment complex in the Kompannaveediya Police Division.

Her father reported that she had been under significant mental stress following that incident.

The body has been placed at the Colombo Police Mortuary for a post-mortem examination, following an emergency inquest.

The Maradana police are conducting further investigations.

Related Articles:

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support:

For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926

Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535 / +94 11 2 682570

CCCline: 1333 (toll free)