Two 15-year-old students die in fall from Altair apartments in Colombo

Posted by Editor on July 3, 2024 - 8:00 am

Two 15-year-old students from an international school in Colombo are believed to have died by suicide on Tuesday evening (July 2).

They reportedly jumped from the 67th floor of the Altair apartments in Kompanna Veediya.

The victims, a boy and a girl, lived in Wellawatta and Kelaniya. According to the police, both were classmates and had attended a party at the building after school. About 100 students were at the party.

Investigations show they jumped from the 67th floor, and their bodies were found on the 3rd floor. Their shoes were discovered on the 67th floor.

The bodies have been taken to Colombo National Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Kompanna Veediya police are investigating the incident further.