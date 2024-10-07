Schoolgirl dies after fall from Lotus Tower in Colombo

Posted by Editor on October 7, 2024 - 5:43 pm

A schoolgirl died after jumping from the viewing platform at the Lotus Tower in Colombo this afternoon (October 7).

The police reported that she was a student at an international school and confirmed that she jumped from the platform.

They found a pair of shoes and a school bag on the deck.

The victim is believed to be between 18 and 20 years old and landed on the third floor. Police investigations are ongoing.

The Colombo Lotus Tower Management Company (Private) Limited stated that CCTV footage showed the girl jumped from the 29th floor of the tower.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support:

For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926

Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535 / +94 11 2 682570

CCCline: 1333 (toll free)