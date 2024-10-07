Nilantha Jayawardena settles compensation for Easter Sunday attack victims

Posted by Editor on October 7, 2024 - 2:55 pm

Former Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS) Nilantha Jayawardena informed the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka, through his legal counsel, that he has fully settled the arrears of compensation ordered for the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks.

Jayawardena, a former Senior DIG and head of the SIS, appeared before the Supreme Court on October 7 regarding contempt of court charges. He faced these charges for failing to complete the payment of Rs. 75 million in compensation to the Easter Sunday bomb victims, as ordered by the court.

The case was heard by a seven-member bench led by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya. It was adjourned until 1:30 PM after President’s Counsel Chandaka Jayasundara, representing Jayawardena, stated that his client, being an active-duty police officer, could not demand money from external sources to pay the compensation.

Jayasundara further explained that, considering the circumstances, Jayawardena’s friends had offered to help pay the remaining compensation, which would be settled with the Office for Reparations through the bank today.

When the case resumed in the afternoon, the Additional Solicitor General, representing the Attorney General, informed the court that the Office for Reparations reported that Jayawardena had settled the remaining Rs. 65 million.

During the proceedings, Jayawardena apologized to the court for the delay in making the compensation payment. The case was then scheduled to be recalled on November 18, 2024.