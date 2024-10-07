Bribery Commission Director General Kanishka Wijeratne resigns

Posted by Editor on October 7, 2024 - 7:06 pm

Kanishka Wijeratne, the Director General of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), gave an undertaking today (October 7) to the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka to resign from his position.

This decision followed the court’s decision to grant leave to proceed with three Fundamental Rights (FR) applications challenging his appointment as Director General of the Bribery Commission.

Consequently, Wijeratne submitted his resignation letter to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (October 7), as confirmed by his legal representatives to the Supreme Court.