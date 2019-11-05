Fast by Monk against Millennium Challenge Corporation agreement
Posted in Local News
Venerable Ududumbara Kashyapa thero commenced a fast unto death at the Independence Square in Colombo against the Millennium Challenge Corporation Agreement with Sri Lanka.
Very good. SLs are unaware of the evil effects of this so called MCCA. Why sign this in a hurry? Why these guys can’t wait until the Prez election is over? Has this debated adequately in the parliament? Answer is no? SL is not a private property of RW or Mangala Samaraweera. This is Fishy!