The JVP has vehemently opposed the signing of all international agreements without following due process and by evading Parliament scrutiny.

Speaking during a media briefing in Colombo today, JVP Parliamentarian Bimal Rathnayake said a broad public discourse is needed before the signing of the Millennium Challenge Corporation Agreement with the United States.

Parliamentarian Bimal Rathnayake added, “the country is not aware of the Millennium Challenge Corporation agreement. The agreement has not been discussed in Parliament. As the JVP and the National Movement for People’s Power, we believe true facts must be stated and awareness must be raised prior to signing the agreement. That has not been done, and there isn’t sufficient time to do so. Therefore, we see that the MCC agreement should not be signed during this period and it must be discussed sufficiently in Parliament. Several agreements which severely challenge the country’s sovereignty were signed over the past 25 years, under former administrations led by the UNP, Mahinda Rajapaksa and Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga. However, no decisive action has been taken against the signing of such agreements, by the present UNP-led government or the Rajapaksa regime. Therefore, I challenge Gotabaya Rajapaksa to pledge to revoke the SOFA agreement signed with the US, if he comes to power.”

(Source: News Radio)