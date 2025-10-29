Fire breaks out in Narahenpita apartment complex

October 29, 2025 - 9:23 am

A fire broke out in a multi-story apartment complex on Dabara Mawatha, Narahenpita, this morning (October 29).

Reports indicate that the fire began on the fourth floor of the building.

Three fire engines were dispatched to the scene to bring the blaze under control.

UPDATE – 09:55 AM:

Thirteen fire trucks have been dispatched to control a fire that broke out at an apartment complex on Dabare Mawatha in Narahenpita.

The fire reportedly started on the fourth floor of the building, and rescue operations are currently underway to save residents trapped on the upper floors.

Two skylift vehicles have also been deployed to assist in the rescue efforts.

As the exit doors were blocked by the fire, the skylifts are being used to evacuate those trapped inside.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

One apartment has been completely destroyed, and two children and a woman who were trapped inside have been rescued and hospitalized.