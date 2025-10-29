Female lawyer arrested over ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ killing

A female lawyer from the Kadawatha area has been arrested for allegedly providing a copy of the Criminal Procedure Code book to Ishara Sewwandi, which was used to conceal the pistol involved in the killing of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” police said.

The 55-year-old lawyer from Kadawatha was arrested on October 28, 2025, by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for her alleged role in assisting the crime. She has been detained for 72 hours for further questioning under a detention order obtained by the CID.

The notorious gang leader “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” was fatally shot by a gunman disguised as a lawyer inside Court No. 05 at the Colombo Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court Complex on February 19, 2025.

According to the investigation, the gunman entered the courtroom dressed as a lawyer, carrying two law books, including the Criminal Procedure Code, which were used to hide a revolver. He also had two lawyers’ neckties, a vehicle pass issued for lawyers, and a lawyer’s ID card issued by the Bar Association.

The suspect entered the courtroom while “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” was being produced by the prison authorities for a case and opened fire as he was in the dock, killing him on the spot.

In connection with the incident, Ishara Sewwandi, the fugitive female suspect accused of assisting the shooter by providing the book that concealed the pistol, was arrested in Nepal on October 14, 2025, along with several others.

Three police teams are currently interrogating six suspects, including Ishara Sewwandi, over the killing. It is reported that important information related to the murder has been uncovered during her questioning.

Meanwhile, the CID is conducting further investigations into organized crimes, illegal possession of firearms, and drug trafficking activities linked to organized criminal and drug trafficker Koralagamage Mandinu Padmasiri Perera, also known as “Kehelbaddara Padme,” who allegedly orchestrated the assassination of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa.”