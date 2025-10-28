Sri Lanka’s new Chief of National Intelligence assumes duties

Major General Nalinda Niyangoda has officially assumed duties as the new Chief of National Intelligence.

He received his letter of appointment from Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) yesterday (October 27) and took office today (October 28) at the Ministry of Defence in Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte.

Major General Niyangoda, who serves in the Armoured Corps, is a highly accomplished senior officer with over 35 years of distinguished service in the Sri Lanka Army.

During his long and dedicated career, he has held many key and challenging positions, demonstrating exceptional leadership and commitment to duty.