Sri Lanka’s new Chief of National Intelligence assumes duties
Posted by Editor on October 28, 2025 - 5:24 pm
Major General Nalinda Niyangoda has officially assumed duties as the new Chief of National Intelligence.
He received his letter of appointment from Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) yesterday (October 27) and took office today (October 28) at the Ministry of Defence in Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte.
Major General Niyangoda, who serves in the Armoured Corps, is a highly accomplished senior officer with over 35 years of distinguished service in the Sri Lanka Army.
During his long and dedicated career, he has held many key and challenging positions, demonstrating exceptional leadership and commitment to duty.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka’s new Chief of National Intelligence assumes duties October 28, 2025
- Sri Lanka Cabinet approves recruitment of 8,547 public sector employees October 28, 2025
- Sri Lanka approves four new High Courts to boost anti-corruption drive October 28, 2025
- Gunman linked to three murders arrested with heroin in Anuradhapura October 28, 2025
- Michael Kors donates $2.7 Million for school meals in Sri Lanka October 28, 2025