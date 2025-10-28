Sri Lanka Cabinet approves recruitment of 8,547 public sector employees

Posted by Editor on October 28, 2025 - 3:34 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya to recruit 8,547 new employees to fill existing vacancies in various government departments and institutions under different ministries.

This decision follows an earlier Cabinet approval granted on December 30, 2024, to appoint a special committee led by the Secretary to the Prime Minister.

The committee was tasked with reviewing the recruitment process in the public sector and identifying the essential vacancies, priorities, and timelines for recruitment.

After reviewing requests submitted by ministries to fill vacant positions, the committee met on October 2, 2025, and made recommendations regarding the necessary recruitments.

Based on these recommendations, the Cabinet granted final approval for the appointments.

The move aims to address staffing shortages in key government institutions and improve the efficiency of public services across Sri Lanka.