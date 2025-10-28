Sri Lanka Cabinet approves recruitment of 8,547 public sector employees
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya to recruit 8,547 new employees to fill existing vacancies in various government departments and institutions under different ministries.
This decision follows an earlier Cabinet approval granted on December 30, 2024, to appoint a special committee led by the Secretary to the Prime Minister.
The committee was tasked with reviewing the recruitment process in the public sector and identifying the essential vacancies, priorities, and timelines for recruitment.
After reviewing requests submitted by ministries to fill vacant positions, the committee met on October 2, 2025, and made recommendations regarding the necessary recruitments.
Based on these recommendations, the Cabinet granted final approval for the appointments.
The move aims to address staffing shortages in key government institutions and improve the efficiency of public services across Sri Lanka.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka’s new Chief of National Intelligence assumes duties October 28, 2025
- Sri Lanka Cabinet approves recruitment of 8,547 public sector employees October 28, 2025
- Sri Lanka approves four new High Courts to boost anti-corruption drive October 28, 2025
- Gunman linked to three murders arrested with heroin in Anuradhapura October 28, 2025
- Michael Kors donates $2.7 Million for school meals in Sri Lanka October 28, 2025