Sri Lanka approves four new High Courts to boost anti-corruption drive
Posted by Editor on October 28, 2025 - 3:00 pm
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the establishment of four new High Court premises in Colombo 7 with immediate effect.
This decision aims to support the Ministry of Justice and National Integration in carrying out its responsibilities under the Anti-Corruption National Action Plan (2025–2029).
The proposal was presented by the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Governments, who informed the Cabinet that several government-owned buildings under his Ministry will be handed over to the Ministry of Justice for this purpose.
Accordingly, the following buildings have been allocated for the establishment of the new High Courts:
- No. B 88, Gregory Road, Colombo 07
- No. C 76, Bauddhaloka Mawatha, Colombo 07
- No. B 108, Wijerama Road, Colombo 07
- No. B 12, Stanmore Crescent, Colombo 07
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka’s new Chief of National Intelligence assumes duties October 28, 2025
- Sri Lanka Cabinet approves recruitment of 8,547 public sector employees October 28, 2025
- Sri Lanka approves four new High Courts to boost anti-corruption drive October 28, 2025
- Gunman linked to three murders arrested with heroin in Anuradhapura October 28, 2025
- Michael Kors donates $2.7 Million for school meals in Sri Lanka October 28, 2025