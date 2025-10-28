Sri Lanka approves four new High Courts to boost anti-corruption drive

Posted by Editor on October 28, 2025 - 3:00 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the establishment of four new High Court premises in Colombo 7 with immediate effect.

This decision aims to support the Ministry of Justice and National Integration in carrying out its responsibilities under the Anti-Corruption National Action Plan (2025–2029).

The proposal was presented by the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Governments, who informed the Cabinet that several government-owned buildings under his Ministry will be handed over to the Ministry of Justice for this purpose.

Accordingly, the following buildings have been allocated for the establishment of the new High Courts: