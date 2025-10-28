Gunman linked to three murders arrested with heroin in Anuradhapura

Posted by Editor on October 28, 2025 - 2:44 pm

Three suspects, including a person believed to have acted as a gunman in three murders, were arrested yesterday evening (October 27) in Anuradhapura.

The arrests were made by officers of the Anuradhapura Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau.

According to the police, the suspects include a 44-year-old former Army officer and two drug traffickers aged 40 and 30. During the operation, officers seized a total of 106 grams of heroin.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect identified as the gunman is also involved in heroin trafficking in the Anuradhapura District.

He is reportedly operating under the direction of an organized criminal currently based in Dubai.

Police said that at the time of his arrest, the gunman was found with 88.490 grams of heroin in his possession.

Further investigations into the suspects and their criminal network are currently underway.