Michael Kors donates $2.7 Million for school meals in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on October 28, 2025 - 2:15 pm

Global fashion brand Michael Kors has donated US$2.7 million to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to support children and farmers in Sri Lanka.

The donation, made through the brand’s long-running “Watch Hunger Stop” campaign, will strengthen Sri Lanka’s National School Meals Programme and expand WFP’s Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF) initiative. Over the next three years, the funding will help provide daily nutritious meals to 250,000 children across ten districts, up from the current eight.

The program connects local farmers with schools, allowing 1,500 farmers and caterers, many of them women to supply fresh, locally sourced produce such as eggs, fruits, and vegetables. This approach not only improves children’s nutrition but also boosts local economies and provides farmers with steady income and training.

In addition to meals, the funding will help equip 30 schools with solar panels, upgraded kitchens, and better classrooms, benefiting more than 3,000 students.

To mark this year’s campaign, Michael Kors released two special-edition T-shirts made from a cotton-linen blend featuring photos by Maxime Poiblanc that showcase fruits and vegetables grown through the HGSF program in Sri Lanka.

The shirts, priced at US$40, went on sale worldwide on October 1, 2025, with all profits donated to WFP. The partnership between Michael Kors and WFP began in 2013 and has helped deliver over 35 million school meals globally.

The WFP has supported Sri Lanka’s school meal programme since 2003, working with the government to ensure healthy meals for schoolchildren and to tackle nutrient deficiencies.