Sri Lanka amends liquor tax payment rules

Posted by Editor on October 28, 2025 - 10:47 am

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has issued a Gazette notification amending the regulations on the payment period and fees related to liquor production.

As the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, the President issued the Gazette, which takes effect from today (October 28).

According to the Gazette, every license holder must pay the required taxes on or before the due date as mentioned under Section 22 of the Excise Ordinance.

It also states that if a license holder fails to pay the full amount of tax or fees within 30 days from the specified date, their bottling license will be suspended.

Furthermore, if the payment remains overdue for more than 90 days, all licenses held by that licensee will be suspended.