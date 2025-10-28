Ruwan Wanigasooriya Retires as Chief of National Intelligence

Posted by Editor on October 28, 2025 - 8:36 am

Major General Ruwan Wanigasooriya, Chief of National Intelligence (CNI), stepped down from his duties at the Ministry of Defence on October 27 after reaching the age of 60.

Maj. Gen. Wanigasooriya, a veteran officer of the Sri Lanka Army, has served the country with honour and dedication throughout his military career. Since taking office as the Chief of National Intelligence in January 2025, he has played a key role in strengthening Sri Lanka’s intelligence network and improving coordination among security agencies.

The Ministry of Defence expressed its gratitude to Maj. Gen. Wanigasooriya for his committed service and valuable contribution to national security during his tenure.