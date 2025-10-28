Ruwan Wanigasooriya Retires as Chief of National Intelligence
Major General Ruwan Wanigasooriya, Chief of National Intelligence (CNI), stepped down from his duties at the Ministry of Defence on October 27 after reaching the age of 60.
Maj. Gen. Wanigasooriya, a veteran officer of the Sri Lanka Army, has served the country with honour and dedication throughout his military career. Since taking office as the Chief of National Intelligence in January 2025, he has played a key role in strengthening Sri Lanka’s intelligence network and improving coordination among security agencies.
The Ministry of Defence expressed its gratitude to Maj. Gen. Wanigasooriya for his committed service and valuable contribution to national security during his tenure.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka’s new Chief of National Intelligence assumes duties October 28, 2025
- Sri Lanka Cabinet approves recruitment of 8,547 public sector employees October 28, 2025
- Sri Lanka approves four new High Courts to boost anti-corruption drive October 28, 2025
- Gunman linked to three murders arrested with heroin in Anuradhapura October 28, 2025
- Michael Kors donates $2.7 Million for school meals in Sri Lanka October 28, 2025