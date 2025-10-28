Canadian arrested with Rs. 182.5 Million worth of hashish at BIA

Posted by Editor on October 28, 2025 - 7:50 am

A 21-year-old Canadian national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle a large stock of hashish valued at Rs. 182.5 million.

According to Sri Lanka Customs, officers attached to the Narcotics Control Division made the arrest early this morning (October 28) when the suspect tried to pass through the airport’s Green Channel without declaring the items.

The suspect, who is reportedly a university student, had arrived in Sri Lanka from Dubai on Emirates Airlines flight EK-648 around midnight. Upon inspection, Customs officers found 18.253 kilograms of hashish hidden inside his luggage.

The suspect and the seized narcotics have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau at the airport for further investigations.