World Bank urges accurate data to strengthen Sri Lanka’s Aswesuma programme

Posted by Editor on October 27, 2025 - 7:16 pm

World Bank representatives have highlighted the importance of maintaining an accurate and regularly updated data system to ensure the fair selection of beneficiaries under Sri Lanka’s Aswesuma Social Security Programme.

This point was made during a joint meeting held on October 22, 2025 at the Parliament premises.

The meeting was attended by Members of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Finance, Planning and Economic Development; Members of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Economic Development and International Relations; representatives from the World Bank; and officials from the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.

The session took place with the participation of the Minister of Rural Development, Social Empowerment and Welfare, (Dr.) Upali Pannilage, and the Chairperson of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Economic Development and International Relations, (Ms.) Lakmali Hemachandra.

The World Bank delegation included Ms. Francesca Lamanna, Senior Economist for the Social Security Project, and Mr. Srinivas Varadan, Senior Social Security Specialist, among others.

During discussions, World Bank officials explained that a comprehensive and well-maintained data system would help correctly identify genuinely poor and vulnerable families. They clarified that inclusion in the database alone does not make someone automatically eligible for Aswesuma benefits, as all information must be carefully verified and analyzed.

They also described such a data system as a valuable long-term investment for the country and stressed the importance of continuously updating it to maintain accuracy.

Members of Parliament who took part in the meeting discussed several issues related to distributing Aswesuma benefits. Some suggested that beneficiaries should be selected through local committees and that the finalized beneficiary lists be displayed publicly in each village to promote transparency.

Officials implementing the Aswesuma programme acknowledged that challenges had occurred due to a lack of information provided to implementing officers, Divisional Secretaries, and Grama Niladhari officers. However, they assured that steps are being taken to inform all officers about their responsibilities and to strengthen coordination for the effective rollout of the programme.

The meeting was also attended by the Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, several Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Members of Parliament, along with Ms. Shalika Subasinghe, Advisor to the World Bank, and officials from the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.