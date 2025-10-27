Sri Lanka launches mission to eliminate narcotics within three years

Posted by Editor on October 27, 2025 - 1:04 pm

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, has announced that the government has set an ambitious goal to eliminate narcotics from Sri Lanka within the next three years.

He described it as a national mission supported by religious leaders, civil society, and state institutions.

Minister Wijepala said that the government is taking maximum measures to suppress organized crime and drug-related activities, which are often closely connected.

“We envision a future where the next generation is free from the grip of drugs. This national operation will be launched with the blessings of religious leaders and the active participation of the public. It is not just a political initiative, it is a moral and social responsibility,” the Minister stated.

He explained that current operations are being conducted with the assistance of the Police, Tri-Forces, and State Intelligence, but admitted that these efforts alone are not enough.

Minister Wijepala stressed the need for a united national movement that includes government and non-government organizations, community leaders, and all sectors of society to successfully achieve this goal.