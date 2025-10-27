Suspect arrested with 196 kg of Kerala cannabis in Dompe

Posted by Editor on October 27, 2025 - 12:15 pm

A suspect has been arrested with 196 kilograms and 218 grams of Kerala cannabis in the Nagahadeniya area within the Dompe Police Division.

The arrest was made on the morning of October 26, 2025, during a search operation carried out by a team of officers from the Special Operations Unit of the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The operation was launched based on information received about a suspicious house in the area. In addition to the stock of Kerala cannabis, officers also seized two mobile phones from the suspect.

The arrested individual is a 44-year-old resident of Palugama, Dompe. Dompe Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.