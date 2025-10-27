Sri Lanka imports 3,500 metric tons of Ponni Samba rice to ease Keeri Samba shortage

Posted by Editor on October 27, 2025 - 10:38 am

Sri Lanka Customs says that around 3,500 metric tons of Ponni Samba rice have been imported into the country as a solution to the current shortage of Keeri Samba rice in the local market.

Accordingly, it has been reported that the first consignment arrived in the country on October 23, 2025.

In addition, Sri Lanka Customs stated that more consignments of imported Ponni Samba rice were brought into the country last Friday and Saturday.

Cabinet approval was granted on October 15, 2025, to import ‘GR-11’ Ponni Samba rice as a solution to the Keeri Samba shortage in the local market.

Accordingly, the government took steps to exempt importers from the requirement of obtaining import control licenses.

Based on the recommendations of the Food Policy and Security Committee, each importer was permitted to import a maximum of 520 metric tons of rice.

Sri Lanka’s estimated annual rice consumption is around 2.4 million metric tons, of which Keeri Samba rice accounts for about 10 percent, or approximately 200,000 metric tons.