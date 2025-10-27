Indian national arrested with Rs. 34 million worth of heroin at BIA

Posted by Editor on October 27, 2025 - 7:00 am

A foreign national has been arrested with heroin worth Rs. 34 million by officers of the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The suspect is a 32-year-old Indian national.

He had arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake yesterday (October 26) around 4:15 PM from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on SriLankan Airlines flight UL-315.

A total of 2 kilograms and 832 grams of heroin were found in his possession.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the consignment of heroin was intended to be handed over to local drug traffickers at a hotel in the Bambalapitiya area, Colombo.

The arrested Indian national is scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (October 27) to obtain a detention order.