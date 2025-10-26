Gunman in Weligama PS Chairman’s murder arrested in Maharagama

Posted by Editor on October 26, 2025 - 7:28 pm

The gunman involved in the murder of Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Lasantha Wickramasekara has been arrested in the Navinna area of Maharagama.

The arrest was made during a joint operation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID), with the assistance of the State Intelligence Service (SIS).

Meanwhile, two other suspects believed to be connected to the killing were arrested in Galle by officers of the Matara District Crime Investigation Bureau.

Earlier today (October 26), another suspect was arrested in Galle by officers of the Weligama Police Station. Prior to that, the FCID apprehended three individuals, including a woman, in the Kekirawa Police area within the Anuradhapura Division, also in connection with the murder.

Lasantha Wickramasekara, popularly known as “Midigama Lasa,” was shot dead on October 22, 2025, at the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha office.

According to police, two unidentified gunmen arrived on a motorcycle, entered the premises pretending to need a document signed by the Chairman, and then opened fire while he was seated in his chair.

The attackers were reportedly armed with pistols.