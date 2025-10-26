Manhunt launched for key suspect in Weligama PS Chairman’s murder

Posted by Editor on October 26, 2025 - 12:18 pm

Sri Lanka Police have launched an islandwide manhunt to locate a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Lasantha Wickramasekara, who was shot dead by an unidentified gunman on October 22, 2025.

The wanted suspect has been identified as Hakmana Paranaliyanage Nuwan Tharaka (see photo above), a resident of Konthapena, Bandipita, Angulugama., a resident of Konthapena, Bandipita, Angulugama. Police say he is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, with the word “ANURADA” tattooed on his right upper arm and the phrase “Hithumathe Jeevithe” tattooed on his left arm.

Authorities urge the public to provide any information about the suspect by contacting:

IGP WhatsApp: 071 859 8888

FCID: 011 233 7162 / 071 859 2087

The investigation is being carried out under the direct supervision of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), following instructions from the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, and the Secretary to the Ministry.

Several police teams have been deployed under the guidance of the Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID), and the Senior DIG of the Southern Province.

In a coordinated operation conducted by the FCID early this morning (October 26) in the Kekirawa Police area within the Anuradhapura Division, officers surrounded and searched an abandoned house used for paddy storage in the “Niwasa 50” area, where suspects linked to the murder were reportedly hiding. The operation was carried out with the support of the Special Task Force (STF) and Army personnel.

During the raid, police arrested a male and a female suspect, while several others resisted arrest. One police officer was injured in the scuffle and admitted to hospital for treatment.

Police also seized a motorcycle used in the crime, over Rs. 1.2 million in cash, heroin, crystal methamphetamine (“ice”), and drug-related equipment during the search.

Another suspect from the same area, who had allegedly provided shelter to the arrested individuals, was also taken into custody.

Investigations are being jointly conducted by the FCID, CID, Southern Provincial Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau, Matara and Anuradhapura Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureaus, the Police Special Task Force, and military officers to apprehend all suspects connected to the murder.