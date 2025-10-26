Oct 26 2025 October 26, 2025 October 26, 2025 NoComment

Three suspects arrested over Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman’s murder

Posted by Editor on October 26, 2025 - 10:30 am
Lasantha Wickramasekara - Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman

Lasantha Wickramasekara

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested three individuals, including a woman, in connection with the murder of Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Lasantha Wickramasekara, police said.

The arrests were made today (October 26) in the Kekirawa area.

According to police, further investigations are underway to uncover more details related to the incident.

FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY