Three suspects arrested over Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman’s murder
Posted by Editor on October 26, 2025 - 10:30 am
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested three individuals, including a woman, in connection with the murder of Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Lasantha Wickramasekara, police said.
The arrests were made today (October 26) in the Kekirawa area.
According to police, further investigations are underway to uncover more details related to the incident.
