Police open fire at tractor in Jaffna: One injured

Posted by Editor on October 26, 2025 - 9:44 am

Police officers in the Kodikamam area of Jaffna opened fire at a tractor on Friday (October 24).

The Officer-in-Charge of the Kodikamam Police said that the officers had ordered the tractor to stop. However, the driver allegedly attempted to endanger the police officers. In response, the police fired at one of the tractor’s wheels.

The vehicle was reportedly involved in illegal sand mining, according to police sources.

The gunfire damaged a wheel of the tractor and injured the driver, an 18-year-old youth.

He was taken to the Jaffna Hospital for treatment. Police confirmed that the injured youth is currently being treated under police custody.

Further investigations into the incident and the alleged illegal sand mining are being carried out by the Kodikamam Police.