Severe weather batters 18 districts across Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on October 26, 2025 - 9:00 am

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says that bad weather during the past few days has affected 18 districts across Sri Lanka.

DMC Director Pradeep Kodippili stated that 29,414 people from 7,395 families have been impacted by the heavy rains and strong winds reported in many parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has extended the landslide warnings issued for 11 districts.

Senior Geologist Dr. Wasantha Senadeera said the decision was made due to continued rainfall and unstable ground conditions that pose a risk of further landslides.

The Department of Irrigation also reported that water levels in several major rivers, the Nilwala River, Gin Ganga, Kalu Ganga, and Attanagalu Oya remain high after continuous rainfall.