Fire erupts at tyre shop in Colombo

Posted by Editor on March 28, 2024 - 3:30 pm

A fire has broken out at a tyre shop located on Armour Street in Colombo.

The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) fire brigade has dispatched 05 fire engines to help douse the flames.

Meanwhile, severe traffic congestion has been reported in the area as a result.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.