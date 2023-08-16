Fire reported at Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Finance

Posted by Editor on August 16, 2023 - 3:48 pm

A fire broke out on the second floor of the Ministry of Finance in Sri Lanka, which is located in the Old Parliament building in Colombo, Fire Brigade said.

Several fire engines have already been deployed to the location to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire and damages are yet to be ascertained.

UPDATE – 04:15 PM: The fire reported at the Ministry of Finance earlier today (August 16) has been completely extinguished.

The fire is suspected to have been caused due to an electrical short circuit.