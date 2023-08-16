Two men gunned down within hours in South Sri Lanka

Two men were brutally shot dead within a few hours yesterday (August 15) in the south of Sri Lanka.

According to Police, a 35-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle gunmen while the victim was at a meeting with several others in Kudawella, Tangalle at around 7:00 PM.

Half an hour later, an unidentified dead body was found in an abandoned coconut grove in the Bodarakanda area in Dikwella.

According to Police, the deceased had been shot dead, and the body had been moved to the location by those responsible for the murder.

The identity of the deceased remains a mystery, and police investigations are underway over both shootings.