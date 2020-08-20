The first sitting of the 9th Parliament of Sri Lanka commenced a short while ago in accordance with Standing Order No. 1 of Parliament.

Following the commencement of the first sitting, SLPP MP Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena was selected as the new Speaker of Parliament.

He was nominated by Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the beginning of the first sitting of the 9th Parliament of Sri Lanka. It was seconded by MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

All the new Members of Parliament (MPs) subsequently took their official oaths before the new Speaker.

(Source: Ada Derana)