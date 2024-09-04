Fishing trawler capsizes off Sri Lanka: 3 fishermen missing, 4 rescued

Posted by Editor on September 4, 2024 - 12:10 pm

A fishing trawler carrying seven Sri Lankan fishermen collided with a ship and capsized yesterday (September 3), approximately 270 nautical miles off the coast of Sri Lanka.

Three fishermen from the trawler are missing, while four others were rescued by another fishing vessel, ‘Lasantha 01.’

The missing fishermen, aged 28, 43, and 52, are residents of Ahungalla and Kosgoda.

Search operations are underway to locate the missing fishermen, and preparations are being made to bring the rescued individuals ashore.

The Galle Harbor Police and the Sri Lanka Navy are conducting further investigations into the incident.