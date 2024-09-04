Arundika Fernando becomes independent, calls for unity against ‘Unclean Force’

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Arundika Fernando announced that starting today (September 4), he will serve as an independent MP in Parliament.

He called for unity among President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, and others, saying, “All parties, including President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, need to come together to protect the nation. This unity is crucial to prevent an ‘unclean force’ from gaining power.”

Fernando referred to the NPP as this ‘unclean force’ and warned that they are aiming to bring great destruction to the country. He highlighted the devastating impact of past rebellions in 1971 and 1989, which led to the deaths of over 60,000 young people. He mentioned that similar violence was seen during the LTTE conflict, and now he believes the current threat is targeting the youth through social media.

He stated, “Starting today, we will see if we can win. If we can’t, then victory or defeat is part of democracy. However, we must prevent the country from descending into destruction, protests, or violence. We cannot let that happen.”

Fernando concluded, “As an independent member from today, I am open to discussing with anyone who is willing to join forces to defeat this threat.”