TISL flags over 500 cases of public resource misuse during election period

Posted by Editor on September 5, 2024 - 8:30 am

Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) has raised concerns about the misuse of public resources during the current election period.

At a press conference, Attorney at Law Nadishani Perera, the Executive Director of TISL, shared that the organization has received over 500 complaints about this issue, and action has been taken on around 300 of these cases.

Perera highlighted the public’s frustration, pointing out that many people want accountability for those who misuse public assets for political purposes.

She mentioned that public places like grounds and buildings are being used to promote certain candidates, which she believes is wrong because these resources belong to the people.

She also noted that the government has recently announced various benefits, such as debt relief for farmers, subsidies for fishermen, salary increases for estate workers, and support for public officials.

While she acknowledged that these benefits are necessary, she criticized the timing of the announcements, suggesting they are being used to indirectly promote specific candidates.

Perera emphasized that while it’s good for people to receive benefits from the state, announcing them during the election period is an abuse of power.

She argued that this approach indirectly promotes certain candidates, which she believes is wrong and unfairly influences voters.