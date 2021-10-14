Five accused in ‘garlic scam’ granted bail

The four officials of Sathosa and the businessman who were arrested in connection with the recent ‘garlic scam’ have been granted bail.

The five individuals were produced before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court this morning (14).

On October 11, officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested Lanka Sathosa’s Assistant General Manager of Purchasing, Senior Manager-Supplies, Manager-Supplies and the Manager of the Welisara Wholesale Store, after recording their respective statements with regard to the probes being carried out under the supervision of CID’s director.

After being produced before the court, they were ordered to be remanded until today (14).