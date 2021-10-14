Rishad Bathiudeen granted bail

Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen arrested and remanded over investigations into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks has been granted bail with two sureties of Rs. 5 million each.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage has delivered this order.

MP Bathiudeen was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act on the 24th of April by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over investigations into the bombings.

The MP is charged with ties to the owner of the copper factory in Wellampitiya, who was one of the suicide bombers in the Easter attacks.

MP Bathiudeen was also ordered to appear before the CID every two weeks.

In addition, the court ordered the seizure of Rishad Bathiudeen’s passport and imposed a travel ban on him.

Rishad Bathiudeen, who was arrested by the CID for questioning in connection with the Easter bombing, has been remanded for more than 6 months.

Meanwhile, MP Bathiudeen was also remanded in connection to the death of Ishalini Jude, the underage girl who died following an incident that took place at Bathiudeen residence.

The Colombo Court also ordered the release of MP Bathiudeen on bail in relation to the domestic case.