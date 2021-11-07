Five dead, thousands affected due to adverse weather in Sri Lanka

At least five persons have died, two have been injured and another person has been reported missing due to the prevailing inclement weather conditions in parts of the country, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) said.

The deaths have been reported from Thunukkai, Ella, Passara and Puttalam areas while two of the deaths have been caused by lightning strikes.

The DMC said that 4391 persons belonging to 1143 families have been affected due to the adverse weather while 635 houses have been partially damaged and 12 homes fully damaged.

A total of 251 affected persons have been sheltered at 09 safe locations, the center said.

Meanwhile the landslide early warning issued for 07 districts due to the heavy rainfall experienced in those areas has been further extended.

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) stated that the landslide early warning for Badulla, Ratnapura, Matale, Kegalle, Kandy, Kurunegala and Galle districts has been extended until 10.00 p.m. tonight (07).

Meanwhile the sluice gates of the Deduru Oya, Rajanganaya, Weheragala, Mahawilachchiya, Yoda Wewa, Nalanda and Thabbowa reservoirs have been further opened.

The Department of Irrigation advises people living in the lowland around the reservoirs to remain cautious of water levels.

(Source: Ada Derana)