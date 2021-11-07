I will bring about the revolution I promised, but not through military rule, says President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday vowed to keep to his promise of introducing a revolutionary change, as promised, but will not resort to a military type rule.

He was addressing a ceremony in Weeraketiya to mark the completion of 1500 road projects islandwide.

“Some people said they expected a person like a military person. That is possible, but this is a democratic country and there was no necessity for that,” he said. He added there was no need to force the farmers to use organic fertiliser.

“I will make the revolutionary change. We do not have gas, coal or oil, but we have sustainable energy . There are protest when we try out these projects. These are some things which we promised,” he said.

He said in the past there were long vehicle convoys when leaders travelled, but that has been changed now.

“I stayed in a small hotel when I went to the UN while my wife paid for her ticket. During my visit people asked me why I did not bring a bigger group like the previous leaders,” he said.

He said he had told ministers not to appoint relatives as co-ordinatring secretaries.

“I have a presidential house, but I do not stay there, instead I stay in my own house and people question me as to why I don’t use the Presidential house,” he added.

He said people asked for a revolutionary change in the runup to the elections and that he will ensure that the revolionary change takes place.

The President said the country is going through difficult circumstances due to the pandemic.

“The Opposition tells us to close the country when it is open and tell us to open the country when the country is closed,” he said. The tourism industry was adversely affected and the livelihoods of some three million persons who depended on the tourism industry had been affected, he said, poiting out that in addition, about 200,000 migrant workers had lost their employment and returned to the country resulting in the loss of foreign exchange.

(Source: The Sunday Times)