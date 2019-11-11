A 5 judge bench has been appointed by the Chief Justice to consider the petition seeking an injunction order against the signing of the MCC agreement.

The five-judge bench appointed by the Chief Justice is to be chaired by the Supreme Court Judge Buwaneka Aluvihare.

Accordingly, the judge-bench is comprised of Supreme Court Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare, L. T B. Dehideniya, Murdu Fernando, S. Thurairajah, and Gamini Amarasekera.