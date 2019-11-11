A three wheeler and 47 motorbikes parked at ground floor of the Presidential Security Division (PSD) building, Colombo fort destroyed by a fire last night, Police Spokesman said.

The fire had broke out at around 10.00 p.m. last night in the PSD vehicle yard at Mudalige Mawatha, Colombo 01.

Five fire trucks were dispatched to the location as firefighters had assisted to extinguish the flames.

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the fire.

Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained while Fort Police is conducting further investigations.