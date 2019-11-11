A number of UNP stalwarts would join the SLPP soon, Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa said yesterday.

Opposition Leader Rajapaksa said that he would not reveal their names as it might expose them to danger. “These people are tired of the way the government has been operating.”

He also said that there was a conflict between the older and younger generations in the UNP.

“These young politicians want to take over the party and hold key positions. This has offended the older generation of UNP politicians and they will join us”

(Source: The Island – By Norman Palihawadana)