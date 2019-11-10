Monk demands proof Gotabaya has renounced US citizenship
A Buddhist Monk, Dr. Inguruwatte Sumangala Thero is demanding that the SLPP Presidential Candidate furnish proof that he has renounced his United States citizenship within three days.
The Monk says he needs to see written proof of renunciation and will fast unto death unless this proof is given to him.
Sri Lankan law prohibits foreign citizens or those holding dual citizenship from holding elected office.
The subject of renunciation has resurfaced after Gotabaya’s name did not appear on the latest list of US citizens who have given up their status. The list of names is published quarterly and although the candidate has said he gave up US citizenship in May his name has not appeared on the list in all three 2019 lists.
Gotabaya has repeatedly said the process of renunciation is completed, and earlier attempts to provide proof fell flat when one document provided to stockbrokers at the Colombo Bourse and released on social media proved to be a fake.
A subsequent document released by Gotabaya appeared more authentic.
Gotabaya’s nephew MP Namal Rajapaksa tweeted a copy of the second document, which he claims is authentic.
Due to strict privacy laws, the US State Department will not either confirm or deny whether Gota is still an American or not.
(Source: Republic Next)
Dear Ven Monk, pray tell me who selected you to do the job of the Elections Commissioner of the nation? Gota has already provided the necessary documentation to EC and not only that these same docs were presented to the Court when a couple of NDF/UNP flunkies, namely Gamini Viyangoda and Chandraguptha Thenuwara, made fools of themselves by challenging his citizenship and when the Court summarily threw out the case on Oct 04th. Dear Monk, I suggest you pack up and go back to the temple as you are just becoming the laughing stock and more sadly, an insult to the Sasana!