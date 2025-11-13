Five Sri Lankans held in Maldives over massive drug bust

Posted by Editor on November 13, 2025 - 11:45 am

The Maldivian security forces have decided to detain and question five Sri Lankan fishermen who were arrested with a large stock of narcotics for a period of 30 days.

Sri Lanka Police said it is currently not possible to bring the suspects back to the country, as Maldivian authorities have obtained formal detention orders for them.

The arrests were made on November 7, when Maldivian security forces intercepted a multi-day fishing vessel named Avishka Putha within their territorial waters. During the operation, officers discovered over 355 kilograms of narcotics, including crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ice) and heroin.

The five Sri Lankan crew members onboard were taken into custody. The drug bust was the result of a joint operation between the Sri Lanka Navy, the Sri Lanka Police, the Maldivian security forces, and the Maldivian Police.

Following the arrests, a team of officers from the Sri Lanka Navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau travelled to the Maldives to arrange the suspects’ return. However, due to the 30-day detention order, the fishermen will remain under Maldivian custody while investigations continue.

Sri Lankan security officials who visited the Maldives are expected to return to Colombo within the next two days.