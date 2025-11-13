Man arrested for attacking Traffic Sergeant in Anuradhapura
Posted by Editor on November 13, 2025 - 11:21 am
A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a Police Sergeant attached to the Traffic Division of the Anuradhapura Police Station while he was on duty.
According to the Police, the incident took place last night (November 12) in front of a school in Anuradhapura when the officer stopped a motorcycle for inspection.
The rider had reportedly assaulted the Police Sergeant with a sharp weapon, injuring his right arm.
The injured officer was admitted to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital for treatment.
Police said the suspect will be produced before the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court today (November 13).
