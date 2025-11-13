High-level meeting held to review release of lands in Jaffna and Palali

A high-level meeting took place on Tuesday (November 11) at the Parliament Complex to review the progress of releasing privately owned lands in the Jaffna and Palali areas that are currently used by the military.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retired), and Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku.

The discussion aimed to speed up the government’s efforts to resolve land-related issues, which are a key part of the national reconciliation process.

Key points discussed included finalizing boundary adjustments, expediting compensation for landowners, prioritizing lands for release, and addressing administrative challenges.

The chairpersons highlighted the need for a fair and transparent process that allows rightful owners to regain their properties while maintaining essential defence requirements.

Members of Parliament, the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, commanders of the Tri Forces, the Inspector General of Police, and several senior officials from defence and administrative institutions also attended the meeting.