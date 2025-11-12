Sri Lanka Government moves to expedite Ranaviru Welfare benefits

Posted by Editor on November 12, 2025 - 6:57 pm

A high-level meeting on the Ranaviru Welfare Cabinet Paper, chaired by Deputy Minister of Defence Major General (Retd) Aruna Jayasekara, was held yesterday (November 11) at the Parliament Complex in Sri Lanka.

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha and Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma also attended the meeting.

The discussions primarily focused on several key issues, including salary entitlements for personnel injured due to terrorist activities, in recognition of their service and sacrifice to the nation.

Matters relating to the payment of salaries and pensions to service members who retired on medical grounds caused by terrorist acts after reaching the age of 55, and provisions for retired military personnel to reappear before a medical board to reassess their eligibility for welfare benefits, were also discussed.

Importantly, attention was drawn to the functioning of the Cabinet-appointed committee responsible for implementing these welfare measures. The Secretary to the Ministry of Finance emphasized the need to expedite the process to ensure timely relief for the affected personnel.

Heads of departments and senior officials from relevant state agencies were also present at the meeting.