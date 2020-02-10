A special meeting of the United National Party (UNP) Working Committee is scheduled to be held this evening (10).

Accordingly, the meeting will be held at ‘Sirikotha’, the UNP Headquarters, chaired by Party Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

A final agreement on the formation of a new alliance – led by the UNP – is to be reached at this meeting.

However, Field Marshal MP Sarath Fonseka stated that he is not invited to the Working Committee meeting today.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says he should not be obstructed if he is given power.

(Source: Ada Derana)