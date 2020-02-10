‘UNF government will punish bond issuance perpetrators’
Parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka claims under a future United National Front government, all perpetrators of illegitimate Central Bank bond issuances, will be punished.
Speaking during a public gathering in Maharagama, Former Minister Ranawaka challenged Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to bring all perpetrators to book.
Parliamentarian Champika Ranawaka added that the present government, as claimed while in the opposition, has not taken any measures to apprehend the masterminds of the Easter Sunday bombings.
Speaking at the same event, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa claimed that his faction is prepared to support all progressive moves of the government.
(Source: News Radio)
Ada Patta-Boruwa (PB), “under a future United National Front government” – when will that be? in 50 years?
Ada PB, never mind what this present govt should do which is still ‘getting its feet wet,’ but what did your govt do over the 5 previous years – with regard to the Bond Scam and the Easter Sunday Jihadists terror attack? NOTHING – except appointing useless, toothless, commission after commission to find out the “truth” – WOW, what a laugh!
Let me remind you PB…
Your UNP Ponil brought this premier accused, Mahendran, from Singapore to head the Central Bank of our nation and allowed this Bond scam to happen – but did you protest then? Yes you did, yes your protest was as loud as a fart of a mosquito!
Your UNP, led by Ponil, Mongreli, AwaRajitha, and the coterie of Muslim politicos it had roped in for political survival, turned a blind eye to the islamic-terrorism emerging due to your UNP’s traditional pandering to ‘muslim votes at any cost’ mentality and even when you could have seen ample evidence of it (i.e. around 1 year before the terror attacks, when the budding-terrorists started destroying Lord Buddha statues) did you protest then? Yes you did, yes your protest was as loud as a fart of a mosquito!
Yo, you low-down political skunk…I sincerely hope you end up serving a long prison sentence soon for all the wrongs you inflicted upon Sri Lankans and Sri Lanka!