UNP MP Mujibur Rahman, yesterday, said that if Sajith Premadasa-led coalition emerged victorious at the forthcoming parliamentary poll, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would be left with no alternative but to work with the UNP.

Addressing the media at the Opposition Leader’s Office, No 30, Sir Marcus Fernando Mawatha, lawmaker Rahman said that the party was confident of overcoming some differences among various members soon to reach consensus on a winning formula.

Responding to a spate of questions regarding the continuing struggle for control between factions led by UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and his deputy and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, the UNPer said that they would strive to secure 113 seats- simple majority and take control of the government.

Colombo District lawmaker said that if they managed to secure 113 seats, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s position would be irrelevant.

Asserting that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) would never be able to secure a two-thirds majority under any circumstances at the general election likely to be held in late April, lawmaker Rahman said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s efforts to win 150 seats were not realistic. The UNPer asserted that the SLPP could not obtain the required numbers in parliament to repeal the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

Lawmaker Rahman declined to discuss matters pertaining to the decision making Working Committee as he was not a member of that body.

The UNPer however said that a consensus as regards settlement was at hand. The MP said that the name and the symbol of the coalition led by Sajith Premadasa would be revealed within days.

Since the introduction of PR system at the 1989 parliamentary election, the winning party managed to secure a simple majority only in 1989 and 2010.

